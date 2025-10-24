Trade ideas for XAGUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 24 October 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

XAGUSD trade idea

The XAGUSD price action shows signs of forming a bottom. A higher corrective rebound is expected, while the short-term trend remains bearish. It is recommended to sell on rallies with a tight stop, anticipating further downside movement. The key resistance level is located at 50.50. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bullish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 2,800 pips and 4,050 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 1,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 50.50

: 50.50 Target 1 : 47.70

: 47.70 Target 2 : 46.45

: 46.45 Stop-Loss: 51.50

GBPUSD trade idea

Although bears still control the GBPUSD pair, the slowdown in bearish momentum signals a possible upward reversal. The recommended strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Despite the corrective nature of the anticipated rise, it offers an attractive risk-to-reward potential. The key support level is located at 1.3245. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for the GBPUSD pair shows a bearish bias – 66% vs 34%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 175 pips at the first take-profit target and 200 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 61 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3245

: 1.3245 Target 1 : 1.3420

: 1.3420 Target 2 : 1.3445

: 1.3445 Stop-Loss: 1.3184

USDCHF trade idea

The primary trend for the USDCHF pair remains bearish, although a short-term rebound is possible. The preferred approach is to sell on pullbacks. The key resistance level is located at 0.7975. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for the USDCHF pair shows a bearish bias – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.7975

: 0.7975 Target 1 : 0.7915

: 0.7915 Target 2 : 0.7900

: 0.7900 Stop-Loss: 0.7990

