Trade ideas for XAGUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 24 October 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).
The XAGUSD price action shows signs of forming a bottom. A higher corrective rebound is expected, while the short-term trend remains bearish. It is recommended to sell on rallies with a tight stop, anticipating further downside movement. The key resistance level is located at 50.50. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bullish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 2,800 pips and 4,050 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 1,000 pips.
Although bears still control the GBPUSD pair, the slowdown in bearish momentum signals a possible upward reversal. The recommended strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Despite the corrective nature of the anticipated rise, it offers an attractive risk-to-reward potential. The key support level is located at 1.3245. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for the GBPUSD pair shows a bearish bias – 66% vs 34%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 175 pips at the first take-profit target and 200 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 61 pips.
The primary trend for the USDCHF pair remains bearish, although a short-term rebound is possible. The preferred approach is to sell on pullbacks. The key resistance level is located at 0.7975. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for the USDCHF pair shows a bearish bias – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.
