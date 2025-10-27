Trade ideas for USDCAD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 28 October 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The uptrend in the USDCAD pair shows no clear signs of exhaustion yet. Despite the persistent bullish sentiment, a short-term bearish correction is possible, although it is unlikely to alter the overall trend. The current risk-to-reward setup makes opening new long positions at these levels less favourable. A breakout above 1.3975 would confirm the strength of bullish momentum, with the next target located at 1.4025. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for the USDCAD pair remains balanced. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 65 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3960

: 1.3960 Target 1 : 1.4010

: 1.4010 Target 2 : 1.4025

: 1.4025 Stop-Loss: 1.3935

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair has posted six consecutive bullish daily sessions, bringing the pair into overbought territory. Selling pressure emerged during the Asian session. The anticipated pullback is likely corrective in nature and currently offers a favorable risk-to-reward setup. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for the USDJPY pair remains neutral. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 154 pips at the first take-profit target and 205 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 60 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 153.05

: 153.05 Target 1 : 151.51

: 151.51 Target 2 : 151.00

: 151.00 Stop-Loss: 153.65

GBPUSD trade idea

GBPUSD price action appears to be forming a potential reversal structure. A higher corrective rise is expected, although the broader outlook remains bearish, with any rallies likely to be limited. The preferred strategy is to open short positions on price rises, using tight stop-losses to capture potential further downside. The key resistance level is located at 1.3440. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 113 pips at the first take-profit target and 140 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3440

: 1.3440 Target 1 : 1.3327

: 1.3327 Target 2 : 1.3300

: 1.3300 Stop-Loss: 1.3480

