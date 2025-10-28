Trade ideas for XAGUSD, EURUSD, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 29 October 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
XAGUSD is currently trading at extremely oversold levels. A short-term bullish correction is expected; however, the overall trend remains bearish, and any upward movements are likely to be limited. Under these conditions, it is advisable to open short positions on rallies with a tight stop-loss, anticipating a continuation of the downtrend. The key resistance level is located at 47.80. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit pending order.
Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bullish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 2,760 pips, at the second – 3,300 pips, while possible losses are limited to 970 pips.
The main trend for EURUSD remains bullish. The RSI indicator continues to rise, confirming strong bullish momentum. Price action suggests the formation of a potential reversal bottom. The recommended strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 1.1640. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit pending order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a nearly balanced view – 48% bearish vs 52% bullish. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 80 pips, at the second – 100 pips, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.
The EURJPY pair shows no clear signs of ending its upward movement yet. Despite the ongoing bullish trend, a short-term correction may occur without breaking the broader uptrend structure. The current risk-to-reward ratio makes buying at market prices less favorable. A breakout above 177.50 would confirm the continuation of bullish momentum, with the next target at 178.00. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit pending order.
Market sentiment for EURJPY indicates a slight bullish bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 100 pips, at the second – 125 pips, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.
