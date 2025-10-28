Trade ideas for XAGUSD, EURUSD, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 29 October 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD is currently trading at extremely oversold levels. A short-term bullish correction is expected; however, the overall trend remains bearish, and any upward movements are likely to be limited. Under these conditions, it is advisable to open short positions on rallies with a tight stop-loss, anticipating a continuation of the downtrend. The key resistance level is located at 47.80. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit pending order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bullish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 2,760 pips, at the second – 3,300 pips, while possible losses are limited to 970 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 47.80

: 47.80 Target 1 : 45.04

: 45.04 Target 2 : 44.50

: 44.50 Stop-Loss: 48.77

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURUSD trade idea

The main trend for EURUSD remains bullish. The RSI indicator continues to rise, confirming strong bullish momentum. Price action suggests the formation of a potential reversal bottom. The recommended strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 1.1640. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit pending order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a nearly balanced view – 48% bearish vs 52% bullish. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 80 pips, at the second – 100 pips, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1640

: 1.1640 Target 1 : 1.1720

: 1.1720 Target 2 : 1.1740

: 1.1740 Stop-Loss: 1.1620

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY pair shows no clear signs of ending its upward movement yet. Despite the ongoing bullish trend, a short-term correction may occur without breaking the broader uptrend structure. The current risk-to-reward ratio makes buying at market prices less favorable. A breakout above 177.50 would confirm the continuation of bullish momentum, with the next target at 178.00. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit pending order.

Market sentiment for EURJPY indicates a slight bullish bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 100 pips, at the second – 125 pips, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 176.75

: 176.75 Target 1 : 177.75

: 177.75 Target 2 : 178.00

: 178.00 Stop-Loss: 176.25

Explore More Trade Ideas