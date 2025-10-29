Trade ideas for USDCAD, XAUUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 30 October 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

Selling pressure on the USDCAD pair appears to be nearing completion on the intraday chart, indicating a possible end to the current bearish impulse. A reversal is anticipated; however, the risk-to-reward ratio for buying at current levels remains unfavourable. A breakout above 1.3950 would confirm renewed bullish momentum, with the next upside target at 1.4000. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 61% vs 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 50 pips and 75 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3925

: 1.3925 Target 1 : 1.3975

: 1.3975 Target 2 : 1.4000

: 1.4000 Stop-Loss: 1.3900

XAUUSD trade idea

Last night’s drop in XAUUSD was quickly bought back, and there remains potential for further bullish pressure during the morning session. Trading is expected to be mixed and volatile. The main resistance level is located at 4,054 USD, with support at 3,820 USD. Prices continue to form a sequence of lower highs and lower lows, indicating continued bearish momentum. The preferred strategy is to sell on price rallies. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slightly bullish bias – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 15,400 pips at the first take-profit target and 23,400 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 7,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 4,054.00

: 4,054.00 Target 1 : 3,820.00

: 3,820.00 Target 2 : 3,800.00

: 3,800.00 Stop-Loss: 4,124.00

EURUSD trade idea

The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bullish. The short-term RSI indicator is moving lower, signalling temporary weakening momentum. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks; however, the current risk-to-reward ratio remains unfavourable at present levels. The key support level is located at 1.1610. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bullish tilt – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 80 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1610

: 1.1610 Target 1 : 1.1710

: 1.1710 Target 2 : 1.1690

: 1.1690 Stop-Loss: 1.1590

