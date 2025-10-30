Trade ideas for USDJPY, EURUSD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 31 October 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDJPY trade idea

Buying activity from the 151.87 level helped fully recover the pair’s initial losses. The overnight pullbacks were bought up, indicating continued bullish momentum during the morning session. The nearest resistance level lies at 153.26, while support is located around 151.88. The optimal trading strategy today is to consider selling on price rallies. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDJPY shows a bearish bias – 64% vs 36%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 197 pips at the first take-profit target and 235 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 70 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 153.85

: 153.85 Target 1 : 151.88

: 151.88 Target 2 : 151.50

: 151.50 Stop-Loss: 154.55

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term outlook for the EURUSD pair remains bearish. The short-term RSI indicator is rising, signalling the likelihood of a temporary price rebound. A limited upward movement may occur soon before the downtrend resumes. The key resistance level is located at 1.1660. The optimal trading strategy is to sell on price increases. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows strong bearish dominance – 80% vs 20%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1660

: 1.1660 Target 1 : 1.1600

: 1.1600 Target 2 : 1.1585

: 1.1585 Stop-Loss: 1.1675

AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD price performance indicates the formation of a reversal structure. A Double Bottom pattern can be observed on the chart, suggesting further recovery potential. The optimal trading strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Corrective declines will likely remain limited by the previous day’s low. The key support level is located at 0.6560. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bearish tilt – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 80 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6560

: 0.6560 Target 1 : 0.6660

: 0.6660 Target 2 : 0.6640

: 0.6640 Stop-Loss: 0.6540

