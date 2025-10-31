Trade ideas for GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 1 November 2025 at 00:00 (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

While bears continue to dominate the GBPUSD pair, the slowdown in downward momentum suggests a possible price reversal. A corrective rise is expected; however, the overall trend remains bearish. Any price increases are likely to be limited, so it is preferable to open short positions on rallies with a tight stop, expecting further declines. The key resistance level is located at 1.3225. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD indicates a slightly positive bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 122 pips at the first take-profit target and 245 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 43 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3225

: 1.3225 Target 1 : 1.3103

: 1.3103 Target 2 : 1.2980

: 1.2980 Stop-Loss: 1.3268

Explore More Trade Ideas

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD prices have broken through a Wedge reversal pattern. The key resistance level is at 4,041 USD. The medium-term outlook remains bullish. Despite the corrective nature of the expected decline, it offers attractive intraday risk-to-reward opportunities. The recommended strategy is to sell on price rallies. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bullish bias – 63% vs 37%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 9,700 pips at the first take-profit target and 11,600 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 4,500 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 4,041.00

: 4,041.00 Target 1 : 3,944.00

: 3,944.00 Target 2 : 3,925.00

: 3,925.00 Stop-Loss: 4,086.00

Explore More Trade Ideas

USDCAD trade idea

There are no clear signs that the upward movement in the USDCAD pair is close to completion. The overall trend remains bullish, although a short-term correction may occur, leaving sufficient room for a decline without breaking the broader uptrend. Buying at current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 1.4000 would confirm bullish momentum, with the next target at 1.4050. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3975

: 1.3975 Target 1 : 1.4025

: 1.4025 Target 2 : 1.4050

: 1.4050 Stop-Loss: 1.3950

Explore More Trade Ideas