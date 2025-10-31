Trade ideas for GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 1 November 2025 at 00:00 (GMT +3).
While bears continue to dominate the GBPUSD pair, the slowdown in downward momentum suggests a possible price reversal. A corrective rise is expected; however, the overall trend remains bearish. Any price increases are likely to be limited, so it is preferable to open short positions on rallies with a tight stop, expecting further declines. The key resistance level is located at 1.3225. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD indicates a slightly positive bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 122 pips at the first take-profit target and 245 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 43 pips.
XAUUSD prices have broken through a Wedge reversal pattern. The key resistance level is at 4,041 USD. The medium-term outlook remains bullish. Despite the corrective nature of the expected decline, it offers attractive intraday risk-to-reward opportunities. The recommended strategy is to sell on price rallies. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bullish bias – 63% vs 37%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 9,700 pips at the first take-profit target and 11,600 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 4,500 pips.
There are no clear signs that the upward movement in the USDCAD pair is close to completion. The overall trend remains bullish, although a short-term correction may occur, leaving sufficient room for a decline without breaking the broader uptrend. Buying at current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 1.4000 would confirm bullish momentum, with the next target at 1.4050. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 25 pips.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.