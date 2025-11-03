Trade ideas for EURUSD, XAUUSD, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 4 November 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend for the EURUSD pair remains bearish. The short-term RSI indicator is rising, signalling a possible temporary bullish correction. The preferred strategy is to sell during price increases. The main resistance level is located at 1.1570. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1570

: 1.1570 Target 1 : 1.1510

: 1.1510 Target 2 : 1.1495

: 1.1495 Stop-Loss: 1.1585

XAUUSD trade idea

Last night’s drop in XAUUSD was quickly bought back, creating potential for further upside in the morning, despite ongoing selling pressure. The formation of a Wedge reversal pattern suggests caution regarding any prolonged decline in gold prices in the medium term. The key resistance level is located at 4,038 USD. The preferred strategy is to sell on rallies. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slightly bullish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 9,700 pips and 11,600 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 4,500 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 4,038.00

: 4,038.00 Target 1 : 3,825.00

: 3,825.00 Target 2 : 3,800.00

: 3,800.00 Stop-Loss: 4,118.00

EURJPY trade idea

There are no clear signs that the upward movement in EURJPY is coming to an end. The overall trend remains bullish, although a short-term bearish correction is possible, with enough room for a pullback that does not disrupt the long-term uptrend. Buying at current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 178.00 would confirm the continued bullish momentum, with a target at 178.75. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURJPY shows a slightly bullish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 177.25

: 177.25 Target 1 : 178.25

: 178.25 Target 2 : 178.50

: 178.50 Stop-Loss: 176.75

