Trade ideas for USDCAD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 6 November 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair remains in an uptrend with no signs of the current rally ending. Despite the overall bullish sentiment, a short-term correction may occur without disrupting the broader uptrend. Buying at current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above the 1.4125 level would confirm the bullish momentum, with the next target at 1.4150. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 60 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.4090

: 1.4090 Target 1 : 1.4140

: 1.4140 Target 2 : 1.4150

: 1.4150 Stop-Loss: 1.4065

USDJPY trade idea

On the daily chart, the USDJPY pair has formed a bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern, indicating the potential for a further price decline. The nearest support level lies at 152.78. Buying activity observed during the Asian session suggests ongoing attempts by buyers to maintain price stability. The main strategy remains to sell on short-term rallies within the broader downtrend. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDJPY shows a bearish bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:7. Potential profit is 154 pips at the first take-profit target and 378 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 154.32

: 154.32 Target 1 : 152.78

: 152.78 Target 2 : 150.54

: 150.54 Stop-Loss: 154.82

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair shows signs of bottom formation, suggesting a potential short-term bullish correction. However, the overall trend remains bearish. The preferred strategy is to sell during price rallies with a tight stop-loss, expecting the broader downtrend to resume. The former support level at 1.3110 now acts as resistance. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a slightly positive bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 160 pips at the first take-profit target and 210 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 56 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3110

: 1.3110 Target 1 : 1.2950

: 1.2950 Target 2 : 1.2900

: 1.2900 Stop-Loss: 1.3166

