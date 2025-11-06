Trade ideas for XAGUSD, USDCHF, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 7 November 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD price action suggests the formation of a top, creating a negative short-term outlook. It is recommended to look for short-selling opportunities with a favourable risk-to-reward ratio, anticipating a corrective move lower. While the current upward momentum may continue briefly, further downside remains more likely. The preferred strategy is to sell on rallies near the 49.40 level. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a slight bearish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 2,440 pips at the first take-profit target and 3,150 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 850 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 49.40

: 49.40 Target 1 : 46.96

: 46.96 Target 2 : 46.25

: 46.25 Stop-Loss: 50.25

USDCHF trade idea

The medium-term USDCHF forecast remains bullish, while the short-term RSI indicator signals a temporary decline. It is recommended to look for buying opportunities on pullbacks. The main support level is at 0.8050. Buying at current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward setup. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF remains balanced. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8050

: 0.8050 Target 1 : 0.8130

: 0.8130 Target 2 : 0.8150

: 0.8150 Stop-Loss: 0.8030

GBPJPY trade idea

The medium-term outlook for GBPJPY remains bearish. Selling at current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward profile. A temporary price rise is expected, so the preferred strategy is to sell on rallies. The key resistance level is located at 202.25. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows a bearish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 180 pips at the first take-profit target and 225 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 45 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 202.25

: 202.25 Target 1 : 200.45

: 200.45 Target 2 : 200.00

: 200.00 Stop-Loss: 202.70

