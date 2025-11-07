Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCAD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 7 November 2025 at 00:00 (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The main trend in the EURUSD pair remains bullish; however, the short-term RSI indicator is moving downwards, signalling a possible loss of momentum and a potential bearish correction. The preferred strategy remains buying on dips, as the current risk-to-reward ratio appears unfavourable. The key support level has formed at 1.1490, where demand is expected to return. Today’s EURUSD trading idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bullish bias – 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1490

: 1.1490 Target 1 : 1.1570

: 1.1570 Target 2 : 1.1590

: 1.1590 Stop-Loss: 1.1470

USDCAD trade idea

There are no clear signs that the USDCAD rally has ended. Although the broader trend remains bullish, a correction with sufficient downside potential could occur without breaking the uptrend. The current risk-to-reward ratio makes buying at present levels unattractive. A breakout above the 1.4125 mark would confirm bullish momentum, with an upside target at 1.4175. Today’s USDCAD trading idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The USDCAD pair currently shows a bearish sentiment advantage – 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:3. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.4100

: 1.4100 Target 1 : 1.4150

: 1.4150 Target 2 : 1.4175

: 1.4175 Stop-Loss: 1.4075

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair seems to be forming a reversal top. A short-term correction is expected; however, the Ichimoku Cloud limits the depth of the decline. Therefore, the preferred strategy remains buying on price dips with a tight stop-loss, anticipating a renewed bullish impulse. The key support level is located at 1.3070. Today’s GBPUSD trading idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a slight bullish bias – 56% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit target and 135 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 42 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3070

: 1.3070 Target 1 : 1.3190

: 1.3190 Target 2 : 1.3205

: 1.3205 Stop-Loss: 1.3028

