Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCAD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 7 November 2025 at 00:00 (GMT +3).
The main trend in the EURUSD pair remains bullish; however, the short-term RSI indicator is moving downwards, signalling a possible loss of momentum and a potential bearish correction. The preferred strategy remains buying on dips, as the current risk-to-reward ratio appears unfavourable. The key support level has formed at 1.1490, where demand is expected to return. Today’s EURUSD trading idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bullish bias – 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.
There are no clear signs that the USDCAD rally has ended. Although the broader trend remains bullish, a correction with sufficient downside potential could occur without breaking the uptrend. The current risk-to-reward ratio makes buying at present levels unattractive. A breakout above the 1.4125 mark would confirm bullish momentum, with an upside target at 1.4175. Today’s USDCAD trading idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
The USDCAD pair currently shows a bearish sentiment advantage – 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:3. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 25 pips.
The GBPUSD pair seems to be forming a reversal top. A short-term correction is expected; however, the Ichimoku Cloud limits the depth of the decline. Therefore, the preferred strategy remains buying on price dips with a tight stop-loss, anticipating a renewed bullish impulse. The key support level is located at 1.3070. Today’s GBPUSD trading idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a slight bullish bias – 56% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit target and 135 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 42 pips.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.