Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCAD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 10 November 2025 at 00:00 (GMT +3).
The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bullish, with the short-term RSI indicator moving upwards, suggesting a potential strengthening of momentum. The preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks, as the current risk-to-reward ratio is unfavourable for immediate entry. The key support level has formed at 1.1555, where renewed demand is expected. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bullish bias – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.
There are no clear signs that the upward movement in USDCAD is ending. Although the overall trend remains bullish, a correction is possible with enough room for decline without breaking the broader uptrend. The current risk-to-reward ratio makes buying at these levels unattractive. A breakout above the 1.4040 level would confirm the bullish momentum, with a target at 1.4060. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:2. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 60 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 25 pips.
The GBPUSD pair appears to be forming a reversal top, while the main trend remains bearish. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to sell after a correction with a tight stop-loss, anticipating a resumption of the bearish momentum. The key support level is located at 1.3180. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a slightly positive bias – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 119 pips and 170 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 42 pips.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.