Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCAD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 10 November 2025 at 00:00 (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bullish, with the short-term RSI indicator moving upwards, suggesting a potential strengthening of momentum. The preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks, as the current risk-to-reward ratio is unfavourable for immediate entry. The key support level has formed at 1.1555, where renewed demand is expected. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bullish bias – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1535

: 1.1535 Target 1 : 1.1615

: 1.1615 Target 2 : 1.1635

: 1.1635 Stop-Loss: 1.1515

USDCAD trade idea

There are no clear signs that the upward movement in USDCAD is ending. Although the overall trend remains bullish, a correction is possible with enough room for decline without breaking the broader uptrend. The current risk-to-reward ratio makes buying at these levels unattractive. A breakout above the 1.4040 level would confirm the bullish momentum, with a target at 1.4060. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:2. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 60 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.4000

: 1.4000 Target 1 : 1.4050

: 1.4050 Target 2 : 1.4060

: 1.4060 Stop-Loss: 1.3975

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair appears to be forming a reversal top, while the main trend remains bearish. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to sell after a correction with a tight stop-loss, anticipating a resumption of the bearish momentum. The key support level is located at 1.3180. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a slightly positive bias – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 119 pips and 170 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 42 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3180

: 1.3180 Target 1 : 1.3061

: 1.3061 Target 2 : 1.3010

: 1.3010 Stop-Loss: 1.3222

