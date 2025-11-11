Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCAD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 11 November 2025 at 00:00 (GMT +3).
The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bullish, but the pair is currently in a corrective phase. The short-term RSI indicator is moving lower, suggesting a potential strengthening of the correction impulse. The preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks, as the current risk-to-reward setup is not yet favourable for immediate entry. The key support level has formed at 1.1535, where renewed demand is expected. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a strong bullish bias – 68% vs 32%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.
There are still no clear signs that the uptrend in the USDCAD pair has ended. The overall bias remains bullish, although a short-term correction is possible without breaking the broader upward structure. The current risk-to-reward ratio makes buying at these levels less attractive. A breakout above 1.4040 would confirm continued bullish momentum, with the next target at 1.4075. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 50 pips and 65 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 25 pips.
The GBPUSD pair appears to be forming a reversal top while maintaining its overall bearish trend. The preferred strategy remains selling after a correction with a tight stop-loss, expecting the bearish momentum to continue. The key resistance level is located at 1.3220. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 62% vs 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 116 pips at the first take-profit target and 240 pips at the second, with possible losses are limited to 41 pips.
