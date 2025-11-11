Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCAD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 11 November 2025 at 00:00 (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bullish, but the pair is currently in a corrective phase. The short-term RSI indicator is moving lower, suggesting a potential strengthening of the correction impulse. The preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks, as the current risk-to-reward setup is not yet favourable for immediate entry. The key support level has formed at 1.1535, where renewed demand is expected. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a strong bullish bias – 68% vs 32%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1535

: 1.1535 Target 1 : 1.1615

: 1.1615 Target 2 : 1.1635

: 1.1635 Stop-Loss: 1.1515

Explore More Trade Ideas

USDCAD trade idea

There are still no clear signs that the uptrend in the USDCAD pair has ended. The overall bias remains bullish, although a short-term correction is possible without breaking the broader upward structure. The current risk-to-reward ratio makes buying at these levels less attractive. A breakout above 1.4040 would confirm continued bullish momentum, with the next target at 1.4075. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 50 pips and 65 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.4010

: 1.4010 Target 1 : 1.4060

: 1.4060 Target 2 : 1.4075

: 1.4075 Stop-Loss: 1.3985

Explore More Trade Ideas

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair appears to be forming a reversal top while maintaining its overall bearish trend. The preferred strategy remains selling after a correction with a tight stop-loss, expecting the bearish momentum to continue. The key resistance level is located at 1.3220. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 62% vs 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 116 pips at the first take-profit target and 240 pips at the second, with possible losses are limited to 41 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3220

: 1.3220 Target 1 : 1.3104

: 1.3104 Target 2 : 1.2980

: 1.2980 Stop-Loss: 1.3261

Explore More Trade Ideas