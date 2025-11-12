Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCHF, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 13 November 2025 at 09:00 AM (GMT +3).
The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bullish, but the pair is currently undergoing a correction. The short-term RSI indicator is moving lower, suggesting a potentially stronger corrective impulse. The preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks, as entering at current market prices provides an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The key support level has formed at 1.1555, where renewed demand may appear. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 66% vs 34%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.
The USDCHF pair is showing unstable price dynamics, and the price action appears to be forming a top. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to sell after a correction with a tight stop-loss, anticipating that bearish momentum will resume. The key resistance level is located at 0.8035. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a slight bullish bias – 47% vs 53%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.
The GBPUSD pair appears to be forming a Double Bottom pattern. Although the overall trend remains bearish, the preferred strategy at this stage is to buy after a correction with a tight stop-loss, anticipating a bullish impulse. The key support level is located at 1.3115. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bullish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 116 pips at the first take-profit target and 145 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 41 pips.
