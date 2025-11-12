Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCHF, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 13 November 2025 at 09:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bullish, but the pair is currently undergoing a correction. The short-term RSI indicator is moving lower, suggesting a potentially stronger corrective impulse. The preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks, as entering at current market prices provides an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The key support level has formed at 1.1555, where renewed demand may appear. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 66% vs 34%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1555

: 1.1555 Target 1 : 1.1635

: 1.1635 Target 2 : 1.1655

: 1.1655 Stop-Loss: 1.1535

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF pair is showing unstable price dynamics, and the price action appears to be forming a top. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to sell after a correction with a tight stop-loss, anticipating that bearish momentum will resume. The key resistance level is located at 0.8035. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a slight bullish bias – 47% vs 53%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8035

: 0.8035 Target 1 : 0.7975

: 0.7975 Target 2 : 0.7960

: 0.7960 Stop-Loss: 0.8050

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair appears to be forming a Double Bottom pattern. Although the overall trend remains bearish, the preferred strategy at this stage is to buy after a correction with a tight stop-loss, anticipating a bullish impulse. The key support level is located at 1.3115. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bullish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 116 pips at the first take-profit target and 145 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 41 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3115

: 1.3115 Target 1 : 1.3231

: 1.3231 Target 2 : 1.3260

: 1.3260 Stop-Loss: 1.3074

