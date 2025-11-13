Sign InOpen an account

Top 3 trade ideas for 13 November 2025

13.11.2025

Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCAD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 13 November 2025 at 09:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bullish. The short-term RSI indicator is moving upwards, signalling a likely strengthening of bullish momentum. The preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks, as entering at current market prices provides an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The key support level has formed at 1.1550. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 78% vs 22%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second , while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.

EURUSD trade idea for 13 November 2025
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading plan

  • Entry point: 1.1550
  • Target 1: 1.1630
  • Target 2: 1.1650
  • Stop-Loss: 1.1530

Explore More Trade Ideas

USDCAD trade idea

Sellers appear to be losing momentum on the USDCAD intraday chart, with price action suggesting a potential double-bottom formation. The preferred strategy is to buy after a correction with a tight stop-loss, anticipating a resumption of the bullish impulse. A breakout above 1.4025 will confirm the bullish scenario. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 65% vs 35%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:2. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 60 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 25 pips.

USDCAD trade idea for 13 November 2025
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading plan

  • Entry point: 1.3990
  • Target 1: 1.4040
  • Target 2: 1.4050
  • Stop-Loss: 1.3965

Explore More Trade Ideas

GBPUSD trade idea

The main trend for the GBPUSD pair remains bearish, although the short-term dynamics suggest a possible corrective rebound. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to buy after a pullback with a close stop-loss, anticipating a short-term bullish impulse. The key support level is located at 1.3050. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows balance – 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 116 pips at the first take-profit target and 140 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 41 pips.

GBPUSD trade idea for 13 November 2025
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading plan

  • Entry point: 1.3050
  • Target 1: 1.3166
  • Target 2: 1.3190
  • Stop-Loss: 1.3009

Explore More Trade Ideas

Back
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.