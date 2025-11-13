Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCAD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 13 November 2025 at 09:00 AM (GMT +3).
The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bullish. The short-term RSI indicator is moving upwards, signalling a likely strengthening of bullish momentum. The preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks, as entering at current market prices provides an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The key support level has formed at 1.1550. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 78% vs 22%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second , while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.
Sellers appear to be losing momentum on the USDCAD intraday chart, with price action suggesting a potential double-bottom formation. The preferred strategy is to buy after a correction with a tight stop-loss, anticipating a resumption of the bullish impulse. A breakout above 1.4025 will confirm the bullish scenario. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 65% vs 35%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:2. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 60 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 25 pips.
The main trend for the GBPUSD pair remains bearish, although the short-term dynamics suggest a possible corrective rebound. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to buy after a pullback with a close stop-loss, anticipating a short-term bullish impulse. The key support level is located at 1.3050. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows balance – 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 116 pips at the first take-profit target and 140 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 41 pips.
