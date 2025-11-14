Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCAD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 15 November 2025 at 00:00 (GMT +3).
The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bullish, although the short-term RSI indicator is moving downwards, suggesting a potential correction. The preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks, as entering at current market levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The key support level has formed at 1.1615. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.
There are still no clear signs of an end to the uptrend in the USDCAD pair, although a corrective pullback remains possible. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to buy after a retracement with a tight stop-loss, anticipating continued bullish momentum. A move above 1.4040 would confirm the upward momentum. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 61% vs 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:2. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 60 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 25 pips.
While the overall trend for the GBPUSD pair remains bearish, price performance suggests the potential for a pullback. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to buy after a correction with a tight stop-loss, anticipating resumed bullish momentum. The key support level is located at 1.3050. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 69% vs 31%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 122 pips at the first take-profit target and 135 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 43 pips.
