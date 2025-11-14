Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCAD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 15 November 2025 at 00:00 (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bullish, although the short-term RSI indicator is moving downwards, suggesting a potential correction. The preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks, as entering at current market levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The key support level has formed at 1.1615. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1615

: 1.1615 Target 1 : 1.1695

: 1.1695 Target 2 : 1.1715

: 1.1715 Stop-Loss: 1.1595

USDCAD trade idea

There are still no clear signs of an end to the uptrend in the USDCAD pair, although a corrective pullback remains possible. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to buy after a retracement with a tight stop-loss, anticipating continued bullish momentum. A move above 1.4040 would confirm the upward momentum. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 61% vs 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:2. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 60 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.4000

: 1.4000 Target 1 : 1.4050

: 1.4050 Target 2 : 1.4060

: 1.4060 Stop-Loss: 1.3975

GBPUSD trade idea

While the overall trend for the GBPUSD pair remains bearish, price performance suggests the potential for a pullback. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to buy after a correction with a tight stop-loss, anticipating resumed bullish momentum. The key support level is located at 1.3050. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 69% vs 31%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 122 pips at the first take-profit target and 135 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 43 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3115

: 1.3115 Target 1 : 1.3237

: 1.3237 Target 2 : 1.3250

: 1.3250 Stop-Loss: 1.3072

