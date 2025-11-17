Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCAD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 18 November 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bullish. The short-term RSI indicator is moving downwards, indicating a possible correction. The preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks, as entering at current market prices offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The key support level has formed at 1.1575. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 78% vs 22%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1575

: 1.1575 Target 1 : 1.1655

: 1.1655 Target 2 : 1.1675

: 1.1675 Stop-Loss: 1.1555

USDCAD trade idea

There are no clear signs that the uptrend in the USDCAD pair has ended. Overall, the outlook remains bullish, although a short-term correction is possible. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to buy after a retracement with a tight stop-loss, anticipating a continued bullish impulse. A breakout above 1.4040 will confirm the upward momentum. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:2. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 65 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.4010

: 1.4010 Target 1 : 1.4060

: 1.4060 Target 2 : 1.4075

: 1.4075 Stop-Loss: 1.3985

AUDUSD trade idea

While the medium-term outlook for AUDUSD remains bullish, a short-term downward correction is expected. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to buy after a pullback with a tight stop-loss, anticipating continued upward momentum. The key support level is located at 0.6500. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bullish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6500

: 0.6500 Target 1 : 0.6580

: 0.6580 Target 2 : 0.6600

: 0.6600 Stop-Loss: 0.6480

