Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCAD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 18 November 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bullish. The short-term RSI indicator is moving downwards, indicating a possible correction. The preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks, as entering at current market prices offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The key support level has formed at 1.1575. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 78% vs 22%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.
There are no clear signs that the uptrend in the USDCAD pair has ended. Overall, the outlook remains bullish, although a short-term correction is possible. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to buy after a retracement with a tight stop-loss, anticipating a continued bullish impulse. A breakout above 1.4040 will confirm the upward momentum. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:2. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 65 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 25 pips.
While the medium-term outlook for AUDUSD remains bullish, a short-term downward correction is expected. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to buy after a pullback with a tight stop-loss, anticipating continued upward momentum. The key support level is located at 0.6500. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bullish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 20 pips.
