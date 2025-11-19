Trade ideas for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 20 November 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The main medium-term trend for the EURUSD currency pair remains bearish. The short-term RSI indicator is moving upwards, indicating a likely correction. The preferred strategy remains selling on pullbacks, as selling at market prices currently provides an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The key support level has formed at 1.1615. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias — 68% vs 32%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.







Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1615

: 1.1615 Target 1 : 1.1535

: 1.1535 Target 2 : 1.1515

: 1.1515 Stop-Loss: 1.1635

GBPUSD trade idea

Although bears control the situation, the trend may change radically, with the GBPUSD pair starting an upward movement. Therefore, the preferred strategy at the moment is to buy after a correction with a tight stop-loss, anticipating continued bullish momentum. The key support level is located at 1.3075. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias — 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 113 pips at the first take-profit target and 140 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3075

: 1.3075 Target 1 : 1.3188

: 1.3188 Target 2 : 1.3215

: 1.3215 Stop-Loss: 1.3035

AUDUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend for the AUDUSD currency pair remains bearish. The RSI indicator is moving upwards. A temporary upward correction is expected. Therefore, the preferred strategy at the moment is to sell after a correction with a tight stop-loss. The key resistance level is located at 0.6525. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bearish bias – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6525

: 0.6525 Target 1 : 0.6465

: 0.6465 Target 2 : 0.6450

: 0.6450 Stop-Loss: 0.6540

