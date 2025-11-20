Trade ideas for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 21 November 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The main medium-term trend for the EURUSD currency pair remains bearish. The short-term RSI indicator is moving upwards, indicating a likely correction. The preferred strategy remains selling on pullbacks, since selling at market prices currently provides an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The key resistance level has formed at 1.1570. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 67% vs 33%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 90 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1570

Target 1 : 1.1490

Target 2 : 1.1470

: 1.1470 Stop-Loss: 1.1590

GBPUSD trade idea

Although bears are in control, the situation may change drastically, and the GBPUSD pair may begin an uptrend. Therefore, the preferred strategy at the moment is to buy after a correction with a tight stop-loss, anticipating continued bullish momentum. The key support level is located at 1.3046. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 63% vs 37%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 116 pips at the first take-profit level and 134 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 41 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3046

Target 1 : 1.3162

Target 2 : 1.3180

: 1.3180 Stop-Loss: 1.3005

AUDUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend for the AUDUSD currency pair remains bearish. The RSI indicator is moving upwards. A temporary upward correction is expected. Therefore, the preferred strategy at the moment is to sell after a correction with a tight stop-loss. The key resistance level is located at 0.6510. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bearish bias – 60% vs 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6510

Target 1 : 0.6450

Target 2 : 0.6435

: 0.6435 Stop-Loss: 0.6525

