Trade ideas for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 22 November 2025 at 00:00 (GMT +3).
The main medium-term trend for the EURUSD currency pair remains bearish. The short-term RSI indicator continues to move upwards, indicating a likely correction. The preferred strategy remains selling on pullbacks since selling at market prices currently provides an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The key resistance level has formed at 1.1570. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias — 69% vs 31%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 90 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.
The GBPUSD pair appears to be forming a double bottom.
Therefore, the preferred strategy at the moment is to sell after a correction with a tight stop-loss, anticipating continued bullish momentum. The main trend remains bearish. The key resistance level is located at 1.3160. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit is 185 pips at the first take-profit level and 260 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 65 pips.
The medium-term trend for the AUDUSD currency pair remains bearish. A temporary upward correction is expected. Therefore, the preferred strategy at the moment is to sell after a correction with a tight stop-loss. The key resistance level is located at 0.6475. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bearish bias – 67% vs 33%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.
