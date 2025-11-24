Trade ideas for USDCAD, EURUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 25 November 2025 at 9:00 (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD currency pair is forming a potential bottom, with a reversal of the current movement and the beginning of growth expected. Opening long positions at current levels is risky due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above the 1.4100 level will confirm the resumption of bullish momentum, with the upside target after confirmation at 1.4150. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bullish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.4075

: 1.4075 Target 1 : 1.4125

: 1.4125 Target 2 : 1.4150

: 1.4150 Stop-Loss: 1.4050

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term bearish trend for the EURUSD currency pair remains intact, while the short-term RSI indicates upward movement. Direct selling at current levels carries a high risk due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The preferred strategy is to open short positions on pullbacks towards the key resistance level at 1.1555. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1555

: 1.1555 Target 1 : 1.1475

: 1.1475 Target 2 : 1.1455

: 1.1455 Stop-Loss: 1.1575

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY overnight attempt at growth was met with selling, with further bearish pressure expected this morning. Intraday, the price remains between key support and resistance levels at 155.23–157.25. At the same time, a sequence of higher intraday highs and lows is forming. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDJPY shows a bullish bias – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 200 pips at the first take-profit level and 225 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 155.25

: 155.25 Target 1 : 157.25

: 157.25 Target 2 : 157.50

: 157.50 Stop-Loss: 154.75

