Trade ideas for USDCHF, XAUUSD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 26 November 2025 at 9:00 (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

While the medium-term outlook for the USDCHF pair remains bullish, a bearish divergence is forming, which could limit further upside. A short-term decline is expected, with the nearest support level at 0.8055. The risk-to-reward ratio at current levels makes entering long positions suboptimal. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a bearish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8055

: 0.8055 Target 1 : 0.8135

: 0.8135 Target 2 : 0.8155

: 0.8155 Stop-Loss: 0.8035

XAUUSD trade idea

After rising from 4,040 USD, the medium-term trend for XAUUSD remains bullish, and gold demonstrated positive performance yesterday. The nearest resistance level is located at 4,143 USD. The recommended strategy is to buy on pullbacks to continue the uptrend. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bullish bias – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 10,300 points at the first take-profit target and 13,000 at the second, with possible losses limited to 3,000 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 4,087.00

: 4,087.00 Target 1 : 4,190.00

: 4,190.00 Target 2 : 4,217.00

: 4,217.00 Stop-Loss: 4,057.00

AUDUSD trade idea

The medium-term outlook for the AUDUSD pair remains bearish. A temporary rise is expected, with the nearest resistance level at 0.6485. However, the risk-to-reward ratio at current levels makes opening short positions unfavourable. The preferred strategy is to sell when prices rise. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD reflects a bearish bias – 58% vs 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 80 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6485

: 0.6485 Target 1 : 0.6425

: 0.6425 Target 2 : 0.6410

: 0.6410 Stop-Loss: 0.6500

