Trade ideas for USDJPY, EURUSD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 27 November 2025 at 9:00 (GMT +3).

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair has shown mixed performance over the past four days, with downward movements remaining volatile and inconsistent, which is typical of correction phases. The key support level is projected to be at 155.47. The primary strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDJPY shows a bullish bias – 72% vs 28%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit target and 195 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 155.55

: 155.55 Target 1 : 156.75

: 156.75 Target 2 : 157.50

: 157.50 Stop-Loss: 155.05

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD currency pair maintains a bullish trend, although a bearish divergence is expected to complete, which may limit further upside. The primary strategy is to buy on pullbacks, with the key support level located at 1.1550. Buying at current levels provides an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio, so it is preferable to wait for a decline towards support. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 65% vs 35%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1550

: 1.1550 Target 1 : 1.1610

: 1.1610 Target 2 : 1.1625

: 1.1625 Stop-Loss: 1.1535

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair appears to be forming a top, with a deeper bearish correction expected. Ichimoku indicator support lies below current levels and may limit the depth of upcoming declines. The primary strategy is to buy on dips using a tight stop-loss. The key support level is located at 1.3110. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD indicates a bullish bias – 58% vs 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 117 pips at the first take-profit target and 155 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 41 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3110

: 1.3110 Target 1 : 1.3227

: 1.3227 Target 2 : 1.3265

: 1.3265 Stop-Loss: 1.3069

