Trade ideas for EURGBP, USDCHF, and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 28 November 2025 at 9:00 (GMT +3).

EURGBP trade idea

A bullish divergence is forming on the EURGBP H4 chart, with the price setting a lower low while the oscillator is forming a higher low. This pattern often signals weakening bearish pressure and increases the likelihood of a reversal or at least a corrective rise. Although bears continue to control the market, the slowdown in negative momentum and early signs of a potential reversal create favourable conditions for an upward price movement. Today’s EURGBP trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURGBP shows a bearish bias – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 60 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 17 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8752

: 0.8752 Target 1 : 0.8802

: 0.8802 Target 2 : 0.8812

: 0.8812 Stop-Loss: 0.8735

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF currency pair remains under bullish control, but the slowing bullish momentum signals a possible reversal. The price appears to be forming a local top, with key resistance located at 0.8065. A short-term rise is expected, and the preferred strategy is to sell on rallies towards resistance. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a bearish bias – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8065

: 0.8065 Target 1 : 0.7985

: 0.7985 Target 2 : 0.7965

: 0.7965 Stop-Loss: 0.8085

XAGUSD trade idea

Bulls continue to control the XAGUSD market, but slowing upward momentum signals a potential reversal. This puts pressure on short-term sentiment, therefore selling opportunities with favourable risk-to-reward setups are recommended. The key resistance level is located at 54.40. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows balanced expectations. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 2,640 points at the first take-profit target and 3,700 at the second, while possible losses are limited to 920 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 54.40

: 54.40 Target 1 : 51.76

: 51.76 Target 2 : 50.70

: 50.70 Stop-Loss: 55.32

