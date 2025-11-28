Trade ideas for GBPUSD, EURUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 29 November 2025 at 00:00 (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair is likely forming a top, as indicated by a Doji reversal candlestick, suggesting a potential short-term price decline. A temporary correction is expected at the moment; however, given the support provided by the Ichimoku Cloud, any drop is likely to remain limited. The broader outlook still supports further growth, and buying on pullbacks, especially around the 1.3180 level, appears to be the optimal strategy. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD indicates a bullish bias – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 130 pips at the first take-profit target and 185 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 45 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3180

: 1.3180 Target 1 : 1.3310

: 1.3310 Target 2 : 1.3365

: 1.3365 Stop-Loss: 1.3135

EURUSD trade idea

The primary trend for the EURUSD currency pair remains bullish. At the same time, the formation of a bearish divergence may limit further price growth. Buying on pullbacks remains the optimal strategy. Key support is located at the 1.1570 level. Buying at current levels is not advisable due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 80 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1570

: 1.1570 Target 1 : 1.1630

: 1.1630 Target 2 : 1.1650

: 1.1650 Stop-Loss: 1.1555

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD prices continue their upward movement from the 4,142 USD level, with active buying observed during the Asian session. The instrument is currently in overbought territory. The key resistance area based on Fibonacci levels is located at 4,218 USD. Further growth is expected, and opening long positions at the beginning of the trading session is considered the optimal strategy. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bullish bias – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 5,600 points at the first take-profit target and 8,800 points at the second, with possible losses limited to 2,800 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 4,162.00

: 4,162.00 Target 1 : 4,218.00

: 4,218.00 Target 2 : 4,250.00

: 4,250.00 Stop-Loss: 4,134.00

