Trade ideas for USDJPY, XAUUSD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 2 December 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY currency pair is sharply declining. During the Asian session, selling pressure intensified, with the price breaking downwards from a Triangle pattern, confirming sustained medium-term bearish momentum. In the near term, a slight bullish correction remains possible; however, any upward movement is expected to be limited due to the prevailing bearish market sentiment. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDJPY shows a bearish bias – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 91 pips at the first take-profit target and 154 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 45 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 155.98

: 155.98 Target 1 : 155.07

: 155.07 Target 2 : 154.44

: 154.44 Stop-Loss: 156.43

Explore More Trade Ideas

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD performance is mixed, with the market attempting to hold above the key resistance level at 4,230 USD. During the morning hours, there is potential for a bearish correction to develop. A strong resistance level lies at 4,338 USD, limiting the upside potential. The key support level is located at 4,133 USD, and holding this level is important for maintaining the structure of the bullish channel. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bearish bias – 46% vs 54%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 20,500 points at the first take-profit target and 27,800 points at the second, with possible losses capped at 5,500 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 4,338.00

: 4,338.00 Target 1 : 4,133.00

: 4,133.00 Target 2 : 4,060.00

: 4,060.00 Stop-Loss: 4,393.00

Explore More Trade Ideas

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair is forming a potential reversal top, as indicated by a candlestick pattern pointing to a short-term decline. A temporary bearish correction is expected; however, the potential for further growth remains. The optimal strategy remains buying on pullbacks near the 1.3180 support level, which allows for controlled risk. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD indicates a bullish bias – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 187 pips at the first take-profit target and 116 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 41 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3178

: 1.3178 Target 1 : 1.3365

: 1.3365 Target 2 : 1.3294

: 1.3294 Stop-Loss: 1.3137

Explore More Trade Ideas