Trade ideas for USDCHF, EURUSD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 3 December 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
The medium-term trend for the USDCHF currency pair remains bearish, and the price structure is forming a local peak. The key resistance level is located at 0.8085. A short-term rise in quotes is possible; however, the main strategy remains selling on upward movements. Today’s USDCHF trade idea is to place a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a bearish bias – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.
The medium-term trend for the AUDUSD pair remains bullish, although the formation of a bearish divergence may limit further growth. The main strategy is to buy on pullbacks, while the current risk-to-reward ratio makes entering at the current levels inadvisable. The key support level is located at 0.6525. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for AUDUSD reflects a bearish bias – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit is 75 pips at the first take-profit target and 60 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.
The main trend for the EURUSD currency pair remains bullish, although the short-term RSI indicator shows a decline, which may signal a developing bearish correction. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks, while the current risk-to-reward setup makes entering at current levels inadvisable. The key support level is located at 1.1585. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.