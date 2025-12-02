Trade ideas for USDCHF, EURUSD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 3 December 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

The medium-term trend for the USDCHF currency pair remains bearish, and the price structure is forming a local peak. The key resistance level is located at 0.8085. A short-term rise in quotes is possible; however, the main strategy remains selling on upward movements. Today’s USDCHF trade idea is to place a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a bearish bias – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8085

Target 1 : 0.8005

Target 2 : 0.7985

: 0.7985 Stop-Loss: 0.8105

AUDUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend for the AUDUSD pair remains bullish, although the formation of a bearish divergence may limit further growth. The main strategy is to buy on pullbacks, while the current risk-to-reward ratio makes entering at the current levels inadvisable. The key support level is located at 0.6525. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD reflects a bearish bias – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit is 75 pips at the first take-profit target and 60 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6525

Target 1 : 0.6600

Target 2 : 0.6585

: 0.6585 Stop-Loss: 0.6510

EURUSD trade idea

The main trend for the EURUSD currency pair remains bullish, although the short-term RSI indicator shows a decline, which may signal a developing bearish correction. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks, while the current risk-to-reward setup makes entering at current levels inadvisable. The key support level is located at 1.1585. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1585

Target 1 : 1.1645

Target 2 : 1.1660

: 1.1660 Stop-Loss: 1.1570

