Trade ideas for EURUSD, GBPJPY, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 4 April 2026 at midnight (GMT +3).
The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bearish. Price analysis indicates a local peak is forming, suggesting renewed selling pressure. The short-term RSI is rising, but this move reflects a corrective rebound rather than a trend reversal. The priority strategy remains selling on rallies, with the key resistance level at 1.1585. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 69% vs 31%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 20 pips.
Price movements in the GBPJPY pair remain volatile, indicating a lack of any clear directional trend. At the same time, the current structure signals a possible local bottom, increasing the likelihood of bullish momentum. The main trading approach shifts toward buying on dips, with the key support level at 210.80. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio remains unfavourable for opening long positions. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows a slight dominance of bearish expectations – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit level and 150 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 30 pips.
There are still no clear signs that the upward move in USDCAD is ending. While the broader bullish trend remains intact, a correction is possible, which could unfold without breaking the main bullish structure. The risk-to-reward ratio at current levels makes new long entries less attractive. A confident consolidation above 1.3900 would confirm continued bullish momentum. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For USDCAD, bearish expectations have a slight edge – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 50 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.