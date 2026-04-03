Trade ideas for EURUSD, GBPJPY, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 4 April 2026 at midnight (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bearish. Price analysis indicates a local peak is forming, suggesting renewed selling pressure. The short-term RSI is rising, but this move reflects a corrective rebound rather than a trend reversal. The priority strategy remains selling on rallies, with the key resistance level at 1.1585. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 69% vs 31%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1585

Target 1: 1.1505

Target 2: 1.1485

Stop-Loss: 1.1605

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GBPJPY trade idea

Price movements in the GBPJPY pair remain volatile, indicating a lack of any clear directional trend. At the same time, the current structure signals a possible local bottom, increasing the likelihood of bullish momentum. The main trading approach shifts toward buying on dips, with the key support level at 210.80. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio remains unfavourable for opening long positions. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows a slight dominance of bearish expectations – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit level and 150 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 210.80

Target 1: 212.00

Target 2: 212.30

Stop-Loss: 210.50

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USDCAD trade idea

There are still no clear signs that the upward move in USDCAD is ending. While the broader bullish trend remains intact, a correction is possible, which could unfold without breaking the main bullish structure. The risk-to-reward ratio at current levels makes new long entries less attractive. A confident consolidation above 1.3900 would confirm continued bullish momentum. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCAD, bearish expectations have a slight edge – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3900

Target 1: 1.4000

Target 2: 1.4025

Stop-Loss: 1.3850

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