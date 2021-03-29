RoboForex: changes in trading schedule (Easter holidays)

Dear Clients and Partners,

We’re informing you that due to the Easter holidays in the USA and the European countries, Catholic Good Friday and Easter Monday, there will be some changes to the trading schedule*.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Trading schedule on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and Japanese index JP225Cash April 2nd, 2021 – trading stops at 4:00 PM server time.

April 5th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.

Trading schedule on CFDs on German index DE30Cash April 2nd, 2021 – no trading.

April 5th, 2021 – no trading.

April 6th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.

Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (Brent, WTI) April 2nd, 2021 – no trading.

April 5th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.

Trading schedule on CFDs on US stocks April 2nd, 2021 – no trading.

April 5th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.

Trading schedule on CFDs on Russian GDRs April 2nd, 2021 – no trading.

April 5th, 2021 – no trading.

April 6th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.

R Trader platform

Trading schedule on US stocks and ETFs April 2nd, 2021 – no trading.

April 5th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.

Trading schedule on CFDs on US stocks and ETFs April 2nd, 2021 – no trading.

April 5th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.

Trading schedule on CFDs on US indices (US30, US500, NAS100) April 2nd, 2021 – trading stops at 4:00 PM server time.

April 5th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.

Trading schedule on CFDs on EU and UK indices (GER30, UK100, FRA40, SPA35) April 2nd, 2021 – no trading.

April 5th, 2021 – no trading.

April 6th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.

Trading schedule on CFDs on EU and UK stocks (except Danish, Norwegian, and Swedish) April 2nd, 2021 – no trading.

April 5th, 2021 – no trading.

April 6th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.

Trading schedule on CFDs on Danish, Norwegian and Swedish stocks March 31st, 2021 – trading stops at 2:00 PM server time.

April 1st, 2021 – no trading.

April 2nd, 2021 – no trading.

April 5th, 2021 – no trading.

April 6th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.

Trading schedule on metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil April 2nd, 2021 – no trading.

April 5th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.

cTrader platform

Trading schedule on metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) April 2nd, 2021 – no trading.

April 5th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.

Please, take into account these changes in schedule when planning your trading activity.

* – This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be changed by the provider.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team