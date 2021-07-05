RoboForex: important information regarding NVIDIA stock split on July 20th, 2021

Dear Clients and Partners,

On July 19th, 2021, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) will have its stock go through a 4 to 1 split.

A stock split is a corporate action, as a result of which the company increases the number of issued shares by a specific multiplier.The value of the portfolio consisting of these shares remains the same.

How it will influence positions and orders?

If you have open positions in NVDA or plan to open such positions, please pay attention to the following changes, which will be effective as of July 20th, 2021:

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 real accounts:

All pending orders (Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, Sell Stop, Buy Stop Limit, Sell Stop Limit, Stop Loss, and Take Profit) in NVDA will be canceled before the trading session starts on July 20th, at 4:31 PM server time.

The opening price for all positions in NVDA on the account active on July 20th, at 3:00 PM server time will be divided by 4.

The volume of all open positions in NVDA on July 20th, at 3:00 PM server time will be multiplied by 4.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 demo accounts:

All pending orders (Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, Sell Stop, Buy Stop Limit, and Sell Stop Limit) in NVDA will be canceled before the trading session starts on July 20th, 4:31 PM server time.

All open positions in NVDA will be closed before the trading session starts on July 20th.

R Trader accounts

The split procedure will take place on July 20th, at 3:00 PM server time

During the split procedure, all active pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Stop Loss, and Take Profit) in NVDA and NVDA.nq will be canceled.

The opening price for active positions in NVDA and NVDA.nq opened before July 20th, 3:00 PM server time will be divided by 4.

The volume of all positions in NVDA opened before July 20th, at 3:00 PM server time will be multiplied by 4.

If you have at least two open positions NVDA or NVDA.nq in the same direction and on the same account, they will be combined into one new position. This new position will have the opening price and a volume based on an average weighted price of all open positions held before the split.

Pay attention to Expert Advisors (EA)

If you use Exerts Advisors, (EA), we recommend you contact the developers to make sure they will work correctly after the split.

The historical charts of the above-mentioned instruments in your trading terminal will be updated to reflect the new prices. Please, take into account this information when planning your trading activity.

All other aspects of trading conditions shall remain intact.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team