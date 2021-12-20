RoboForex receives the "Best Stocks Broker (Global)" Award

Dear Clients and Partners,

In late 2021, RoboForex became the recipient of the “Best Stocks Broker (Global)” award from the prestigious media Global Business Review.

For much of 2021, we were paying extra attention to the improvement of our multi-asset platform R StocksTrader, which allows to invest in a lot of different instruments, including over 3,000 stocks and more than 8,000 CFDs American and European stocks.

We extended the list of assets by adding over 700 new instruments.

We added the opportunity to invest in SPAC.

We enabled access to trading fractional shares.

We expanded the platform functionality.

We improved the mobile application.

Another award in the "Best Stocks Broker (Global)" nomination is proof that the company is moving in the right direction. It motivates us to consistently improve our products and services for our clients.