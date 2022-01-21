RoboForex improves Affiliate programme conditions

Dear Partners,
We’ve updated our cooperation conditions – now the maximum profit you can earn as a RoboForex partner is 84% of the broker’s revenue.
The Affiliate programme is now even more profitable: the rates for Cent Affiliate, ECN Affiliate and Pro Affiliate accounts have been increased up to 70% for all partners and the commission is on a daily basis.
We’ve also launched a dedicated server for Pro Affiliate accounts. It will help to distribute the load and increase the order execution speed.
A greater number of partners can now join the programme – the minimum commission amount for receiving payouts is now 100 USD.
|Partner commission
|Payout percentage
|Before
|Now
|100 - 500 USD
|0%
|10%
|500 - 15 000 USD
|10%
|15%
|15 000 - 30 000 USD
|15%
|15%
|Over 30 000 USD
|20%
|20%
Advertising banners and other materials available in your Members Area will help to get the maximum commission of 84%. Do you want to calculate your potential profit? Use the interactive Affiliate calculator.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team