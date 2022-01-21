RoboForex improves Affiliate programme conditions

Dear Partners,

We’ve updated our cooperation conditions – now the maximum profit you can earn as a RoboForex partner is 84% of the broker’s revenue.

Payout amounts have been increased from 50 to 70%

The Affiliate programme is now even more profitable: the rates for Cent Affiliate, ECN Affiliate and Pro Affiliate accounts have been increased up to 70% for all partners and the commission is on a daily basis.

We’ve also launched a dedicated server for Pro Affiliate accounts. It will help to distribute the load and increase the order execution speed.

The Loyalty programme conditions have also been improved

A greater number of partners can now join the programme – the minimum commission amount for receiving payouts is now 100 USD.

Partner commission Payout percentage Before Now 100 - 500 USD 0% 10% 500 - 15 000 USD 10% 15% 15 000 - 30 000 USD 15% 15% Over 30 000 USD 20% 20%

Advertising banners and other materials available in your Members Area will help to get the maximum commission of 84%. Do you want to calculate your potential profit? Use the interactive Affiliate calculator.

