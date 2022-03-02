RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule due to reverting to Daylight Saving Time

Dear Clients and Partners,

We’re informing you that on 13 March 2022, the USA will revert from Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time. In Europe, reverting from Standard Time to DST will take effect on 27 March 2022. Thereby, there will be more changes to the trading schedule*.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and oil (Brent, WTI)

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on the JP225Cash index

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks

Please note that, on 18 and 25 March 2022, trading on all instruments in all platforms will be closed at 11:00 PM server time. In addition, from 14 to 25 March 2022, the bank rollover time will be from 10:00 PM to 12:30 AM server time. Consequently, this might lead to short-term interruptions in quoting, and significant widening of spreads.

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks and ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on oil (BRENT.oil, WTI.oil) and US indices (NAS100, US30, US500)

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

Schedule for trading on all currency pairs

Please note that, on 18 and 25 March 2022, trading on all instruments, including Cryptocurrencies, in all platforms will be closed at 11:00 PM server time.

cTrader platform

Schedule for trading on all currency pairs

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

Please note that, on 18 and 25 March 2022, trading on all instruments in all platforms will be closed at 11:00 PM server time. In addition, from 14 to 25 March 2022, the bank rollover time will be from 10:00 PM to 12:30 AM server time. Consequently, this might lead to short-term interruptions in quoting, and significant widening of spreads.

Please bear these changes in the schedule in mind when planning your trading activity.

* – This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be changed by the provider.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team