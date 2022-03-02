RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule due to reverting to Daylight Saving Time

Dear Clients and Partners,
We’re informing you that on 13 March 2022, the USA will revert from Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time. In Europe, reverting from Standard Time to DST will take effect on 27 March 2022. Thereby, there will be more changes to the trading schedule*.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and oil (Brent, WTI)
- From 14 to 25 March 2022, trading CFDs on US indices and Oil will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM.
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on the JP225Cash index
- From 14 to 25 March 2022, trading CFDs on Metals and CFDs on the JP225Cash index will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:55 PM.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks
- From 14 to 25 March 2022, trading CFDs on US stocks will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 03:31 PM - 09:59 PM.
Please note that, on 18 and 25 March 2022, trading on all instruments in all platforms will be closed at 11:00 PM server time. In addition, from 14 to 25 March 2022, the bank rollover time will be from 10:00 PM to 12:30 AM server time. Consequently, this might lead to short-term interruptions in quoting, and significant widening of spreads.
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on US stocks and ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs
- From 14 to 25 March 2022, trading US stocks and ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 03:30 PM - 10:00 PM.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on oil (BRENT.oil, WTI.oil) and US indices (NAS100, US30, US500)
- From 14 to 25 March 2022, trading CFDs on Oil will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM.
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)
- From 14 to 25 March 2022, trading CFDs on Metals will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:55 PM.
Schedule for trading on all currency pairs
- From 14 to 25 March 2022, trading all currency pairs will be stopped for an interval 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).
Interval period (server time): 11:00 PM - 11:15 PM.
- Starting 28 March 2022, all currency pairs will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Please note that, on 18 and 25 March 2022, trading on all instruments, including Cryptocurrencies, in all platforms will be closed at 11:00 PM server time.
cTrader platform
Schedule for trading on all currency pairs
- From 14 to 25 March 2022, trading all currency pairs will be stopped for an interval from 10:55 PM - 11:05 PM (server time).
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)
- From 14 to 25 March 2022, trading Metals will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:55 PM.
Please note that, on 18 and 25 March 2022, trading on all instruments in all platforms will be closed at 11:00 PM server time. In addition, from 14 to 25 March 2022, the bank rollover time will be from 10:00 PM to 12:30 AM server time. Consequently, this might lead to short-term interruptions in quoting, and significant widening of spreads.
Please bear these changes in the schedule in mind when planning your trading activity.
* – This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be changed by the provider.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team