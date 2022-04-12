RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule in view of the Easter holidays

Dear Clients and Partners,
We are informing you that due to the Easter holidays in the US and Europe, there will be some changes to the trading schedule on Catholic Good Friday and Easter Monday.
This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on Currency pairs
- 15 April 2022 - trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
- 18 April 2022 - trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and the Japanese index JP225Cash
- 15 April 2022 - no trading
- 18 April 2022 - trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFD on the German index DE40Cash
- 15 April 2022 - no trading
- 18 April 2022 - no trading
- 19 April 2022 - trading as usual
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (Brent, WTI)
- 15 April 2022 - no trading
- 18 April 2022 - trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks
- 15 April 2022 - no trading
- 18 April 2022 - trading as usual
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on Currency pairs
- 15 April 2022 - trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
- 18 April 2022 - trading as usual
Schedule for trading on US stocks and ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs
- 15 April 2022 - no trading
- 18 April 2022 - trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, NAS100)
- 15 April 2022 - no trading
- 18 April 2022 - trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on EU and UK indices (GER30, UK100, FRA40, SPA35), Australian index AUS200 and Japanese index J225
- 15 April 2022 - no trading
- 18 April 2022 - no trading
- 19 April 2022 - trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on EU and UK stocks (except Danish, Norwegian, and Swedish stocks)
- 15 April 2022 - no trading
- 18 April 2022 - no trading
- 19 April 2022 - trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on Danish, Norwegian and Swedish stocks
- 13 April 2022 - no trading
- 14 April 2022 - no trading
- 15 April 2022 - no trading
- 18 April 2022 - no trading
- 19 April 2022 - trading as usual
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on Crude Oil (BRENT.oil, WTI.oil)
- 15 April 2022 - no trading
- 18 April 2022 - trading as usual
cTrader platform
Schedule for trading on Currency pairs
- 15 April 2022 - trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
- 18 April 2022 - trading as usual
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)
- 15 April 2022 - no trading
- 18 April 2022 - trading as usual
Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team