RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule in view of the Easter holidays

Dear Clients and Partners,

We are informing you that due to the Easter holidays in the US and Europe, there will be some changes to the trading schedule on Catholic Good Friday and Easter Monday.

This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on Currency pairs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and the Japanese index JP225Cash

Schedule for trading on CFD on the German index DE40Cash

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (Brent, WTI)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on Currency pairs

Schedule for trading on US stocks and ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, NAS100)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on EU and UK indices (GER30, UK100, FRA40, SPA35), Australian index AUS200 and Japanese index J225

Schedule for trading on CFDs on EU and UK stocks (except Danish, Norwegian, and Swedish stocks)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Danish, Norwegian and Swedish stocks

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on Crude Oil (BRENT.oil, WTI.oil)

cTrader platform

Schedule for trading on Currency pairs

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team