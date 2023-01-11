Sign InOpen an account
RoboForex News

RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule in view of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the US

11.01.2023 / 09:40

Dear Clients and Partners,

We are informing you that changes will be made to the trading schedule due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the US.

This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, and USTECHCash) and CFD on the Japanese index JP225Cash

  • 16 January 2023 – trading stops at 7:45 PM server time.
  • 17 January 2023 – trading as usual.

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (Brent and WTI)

  • 16 January 2023 – trading stops at 7:45 PM server time.
  • 17 January 2023 – trading as usual.

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks

  • 16 January 2023 – no trading.
  • 17 January 2023 – trading as usual.

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks and ETFs

  • 16 January 2023 – no trading.
  • 17 January 2023 – trading as usual.

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

  • 16 January 2023 – no trading.
  • 17 January 2023 – trading as usual.

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, and NAS100)

  • 16 January 2023 – no trading.
  • 17 January 2023 – trading as usual.

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)

  • 16 January 2023 – no trading.
  • 17 January 2023 – trading as usual.

cTrader platform

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD)

  • 16 January 2023 – trading stops at 7:45 PM server time.
  • 17 January 2023 – trading as usual.

Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.

Sincerely,
RoboForex team

Back to list
Promo

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano