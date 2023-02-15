RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule in view of Presidents' Day in the US

Dear Clients and Partners,
We are informing you that there will be some changes to the trading schedule during the Presidents' Day in USA.
This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and Japanese index JP225Cash
- 20 February 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- 21 February 2023 – trading starts as usual.
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (Brent, WTI)
- 20 February 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- 21 February 2023 – trading starts as usual.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks
- 20 February 2023 – no trading.
- 21 February 2023 – trading starts as usual.
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on US Stocks, US ETFs, CFDs on US Stocks and ETFs
- 20 February 2023 – no trading.
- 21 February 2023 – trading starts as usual.
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD), CFDs on Crude Oil (BRENT.oil, WTI.oil) and US Indices (US500, US30, NAS100)
- 20 February 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- 21 February 2023 – trading starts as usual.
cTrader platform
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)
- 20 February 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- 21 February 2023 – trading starts as usual.
Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team