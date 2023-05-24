RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule in view of the holidays in the US and the UK

Dear Clients and Partners,
We are informing you of the changes to the trading schedule due to the Memorial Day celebration in the US and the Late May Spring Bank Holiday in the UK.
This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and the Japanese index JP225Cash
- 29 May 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
- 30 May 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)
- 29 May 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
- 30 May 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks
- 29 May 2023 – no trading
- 30 May 2023 – trading as usual
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on US Stocks and ETFs
- 29 May 2023 – no trading
- 30 May 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US Stocks and ETFs
- 29 May 2023 – no trading
- 30 May 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices (US30, US500, NAS100) and the Japanese index JPY225
- 29 May 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
- 30 May 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on the UK100 index
- 29 May 2023 – no trading
- 30 May 2023 – no trading
- 31 May 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on UK Stocks
- 29 May 2023 – no trading
- 30 May 2023 – no trading
- 31 May 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on Crude Oil (BRENT.oil, WTI.oil)
- 29 May 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
- 30 May 2023 – trading as usual
cTrader platform
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)
- 29 May 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
- 30 May 2023 – trading as usual
Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.
* This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.
Sincerely,
The RoboForex team