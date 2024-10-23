RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (the reversion to Standard Time in Europe and the US)

Dear Clients and Partners,
Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.
Reason: the reversion to Standard Time in Europe and the US
Dates: 28/10/2024 - 04/11/2024
This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.
Also, please note that from 28 October to 1 November 2024, the bank rollover time will be from 10:45 PM to 11:15 PM server time. This might lead to short-term interruptions in quoting and a significant widening of spreads.
On 1 November 2024, trading on all currency pairs will be closed at 11:00 PM (server time)
Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR)
- From 28 October to 1 November 2024, trading on CFDs on Metals will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:59 PM.
- Starting 4 November 2024, CFDs on Metals will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices
- From 28 October to 1 November 2024, trading on CFDs on US indices will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM.
- Starting 4 November 2024, CFDs on US indices will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)
- From 28 October to 1 November 2024, trading on CFDs on oil will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM.
- Starting 4 November 2024, CFDs on oil will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks
- From 28 October to 1 November 2024, trading on CFDs on US stocks will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 03:31 PM - 09:59 PM.
- Starting 4 November 2024, CFDs on US stocks will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures
- From 28 October to 1 November 2024, trading on CFDs on US futures will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 12:00 AM - 10:59 PM.
- Starting 4 November 2024, CFDs on US futures will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on US stocks and ETFs
- From 28 October to 1 November 2024, trading on US stocks and ETFs will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 03:30 PM - 9:59 PM.
- Starting 4 November 2024, the above-mentioned instruments will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks and ETFs
- From 28 October to 1 November 2024, trading on CFDs on US stocks and ETFs will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 03:30 PM - 9:59 PM.
- Starting 4 November 2024, the above-mentioned instruments will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team