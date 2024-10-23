RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (the reversion to Standard Time in Europe and the US)

Dear Clients and Partners,

Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.

Reason: the reversion to Standard Time in Europe and the US

Dates: 28/10/2024 - 04/11/2024

This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.

Also, please note that from 28 October to 1 November 2024, the bank rollover time will be from 10:45 PM to 11:15 PM server time. This might lead to short-term interruptions in quoting and a significant widening of spreads.

On 1 November 2024, trading on all currency pairs will be closed at 11:00 PM (server time)

Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures

Sincerely,

The RoboForex Team