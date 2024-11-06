RoboForex wins Global Forex Awards-Retail

Dear Clients and Partners,

RoboForex is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the title of ‘Best Introducing Broker -LatAm’ at the prestigious Global Forex Awards - Retail 2024. This recognition highlights our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and providing our clients with the industry’s most competitive trading conditions and state-of-the-art tools.

We will continue to do our best to empower traders with the resources and support they need to succeed in the financial markets. We look forward to continuing to drive growth, support our clients, and set new industry benchmarks.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team