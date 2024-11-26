This website uses cookies
  3. RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (Thanksgiving in the US)

RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (Thanksgiving in the US)

26.11.2024 / 09:00

Dear Clients and Partners,

Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.

Holiday: the Thanksgiving Day in the US
Dates: 28/11/2024 - 29/11/2024

This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and CFD on the Japanese index J225Cash

  • 28/11/2024 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 29/11/2024 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR) and CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)

  • 28/11/2024 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 29/11/2024 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks

  • 28/11/2024 – no trading
  • 29/11/2024 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures

  • 28/11/2024 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 29/11/2024 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks, ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

  • 28/11/2024 – no trading
  • 29/11/2024 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, NAS100) and the Japanese index JPY225

  • 28/11/2024 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 29/11/2024 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures

  • 28/11/2024 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 29/11/2024 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR) and CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)

  • 28/11/2024 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 29/11/2024 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time

Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.

Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team

