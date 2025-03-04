RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (switching to Daylight Saving Time)

Dear Clients and Partners,

Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.

Event: Switching to Daylight Saving Time

Dates: 10/03/2025 - 28/03/2025

This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on oil (Brent, WTI)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices

Schedule for trading on CFD on the Japanese index JP225Cash

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks*

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures (ESM23, YMM23, NQM23)

Important notice: On 14, 21, and 28 March 2025, trading all instruments in all platforms will be closed at 11:00 PM server time. In addition, from 10 to 28 March 2025, the bank rollover time will be from 10:00 PM to 12:30 AM server time. Consequently, this might lead to short-term interruptions in quoting and the significant widening of spreads.

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR)

Schedule for trading all currency pairs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures (ESM23, YMM23, NQM23)

* – available on MT5 only.

Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.

Sincerely,

The RoboForex Team