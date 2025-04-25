Sign InOpen an account
  RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (the May holidays)

25.04.2025 / 10:00

Dear Clients and Partners,

Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.

Holiday: May holidays
Dates: 01/05/2025 – 06/05/2025

This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFD on Index DAX (DE40Cash)

  • 01/05/2025 – no trading
  • 02/05/2025 – trading as usual

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on CFD on EU Indices (GER40, FRA40, SPA35, SWI20)

  • 01/05/2025 – no trading
  • 02/05/2025 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on EU stocks and CFDs

  • 01/05/2025 – no trading
  • 02/05/2025 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFD on Index FTSE100 (UK100)

  • 05/05/2025 – no trading
  • 06/05/2025 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on UK Stocks and CFDs

  • 05/05/2025 – no trading
  • 06/05/2025 – trading as usual

Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.

Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team

