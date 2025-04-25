RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (the May holidays)

Dear Clients and Partners,
Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.
Holiday: May holidays
Dates: 01/05/2025 – 06/05/2025
This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on CFD on Index DAX (DE40Cash)
- 01/05/2025 – no trading
- 02/05/2025 – trading as usual
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on CFD on EU Indices (GER40, FRA40, SPA35, SWI20)
- 01/05/2025 – no trading
- 02/05/2025 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on EU stocks and CFDs
- 01/05/2025 – no trading
- 02/05/2025 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFD on Index FTSE100 (UK100)
- 05/05/2025 – no trading
- 06/05/2025 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on UK Stocks and CFDs
- 05/05/2025 – no trading
- 06/05/2025 – trading as usual
Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.
Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team