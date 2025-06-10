Sign InOpen an account
  3. RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (the Juneteenth Holiday in the US)

10.06.2025 / 14:00

Dear Clients and Partners,

Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.

Holiday: the Juneteenth Holiday in the US
Dates: 19/06/2025 – 20/06/2025

This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and CFD on the Japanese index J225Cash

  • 19/06/2025 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 20/06/2025 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR) and CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)

  • 19/06/2025 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 20/06/2025 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks*

  • 19/06/2025 – no trading
  • 20/06/2025 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures

  • 19/06/2025 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 20/06/2025 – trading as usual

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks, ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

  • 19/06/2025 – no trading
  • 20/06/2025 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, NAS100)

  • 19/06/2025 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 20/06/2025 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures

  • 19/06/2025 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 20/06/2025 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAGUSD) and CFDs on Oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)

  • 19/06/2025 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 20/06/2025 – trading as usual

* – available on MT5 only.

Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.

Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team

