RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (the Summer Bank Holiday in the UK and the Labor Day in the US)

Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.

Holiday: the Summer Bank Holiday in the UK and the Labor Day in the US

Dates: 25/08/2025 – 02/09/2025

This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and CFD on the Japanese index J225Cash

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR) and CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks*

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks, ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, NAS100)

Schedule for trading on CFD on the UK100 index

Schedule for trading on UK Stocks and CFDs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAGUSD) and CFDs on Oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)

* – available on MT5 only.

Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.

