RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (the reversion to Standard Time in Europe and the US)

Dear Clients and Partners,
Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.
Reason: the reversion to Standard Time in Europe and the US
Dates: 27/10/2025 – 03/11/2025
This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.
Also, please note that from 27 October to 31 October 2025, the bank rollover time will be from 10:45 PM to 11:15 PM server time. This might lead to short-term interruptions in quoting and a significant widening of spreads.
On 31 October 2025, trading on all currency pairs will be closed at 11:00 PM (server time)
Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR)
- From 27 October to 31 October 2025, trading on CFDs on Metals will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:55 PM.
- Starting 3 November 2025, CFDs on Metals will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash)
- From 27 October to 31 October 2025, trading on CFDs on US indices will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM.
- Starting 3 November 2025, CFDs on US indices will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)
- From 27 October to 31 October 2025, trading on CFDs on oil will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM.
- Starting 3 November 2025, CFDs on oil will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks*
- From 27 October to 31 October 2025, trading CFDs on US stocks will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 03:31 PM - 09:59 PM.
- Starting 3 November 2025, CFDs on US stocks will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on US stocks and ETFs
- From 27 October to 31 October 2025, trading US stocks and ETFs will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 03:30 PM - 9:59 PM.
- Starting 3 November 2025, the above-mentioned instruments will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks and ETFs
- From 27 October to 31 October 2025, trading CFDs on US stocks and ETFs will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 03:30 PM - 9:59 PM.
- Starting 3 November 2025, the above-mentioned instruments will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices (US500, US30, NAS100)
- From 27 October to 31 October 2025, trading CFDs on US indices will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM
- Starting 3 November 2025, CFDs on the US indices will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR)
- From 27 October to 31 October 2025, trading CFDs on Metals will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:55 PM.
- Starting 3 November 2025, CFDs on Metals will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)
- From 27 October to 31 October 2025, trading on CFDs on oil will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM.
- Starting 3 November 2025, CFDs on oil will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
* – available on MT5 only.
Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team