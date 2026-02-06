RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (Presidents' Day in the US)

Dear Clients and Partners,
Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.
Holiday: Presidents' Day in the US
Dates: 16/02/2026 – 17/02/2026
This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and CFD on the Japanese index JP225Cash
- 16/02/2026 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
- 17/02/2026 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR) and CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)
- 16/02/2026 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
- 17/02/2026 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks*
- 16/02/2026 – no trading
- 17/02/2026 – trading as usual
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on US stocks, ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs
- 16/02/2026 – no trading
- 17/02/2026 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, NAS100)
- 16/02/2026 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
- 17/02/2026 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR) and CFDs on Oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)
- 16/02/2026 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
- 17/02/2026 – trading as usual
* – available on MT5 only.
Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.
Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team