RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (switching to Daylight Saving Time)

Dear Clients and Partners,
Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.
Event: Switching to Daylight Saving Time
Dates: 09/03/2026 - 27/03/2026
This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR)
- 09/03/2026 - 27/03/2026 – trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:55 PM
Schedule for trading on CFDs on oil (Brent, WTI)
- 09/03/2026 - 27/03/2026 – trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices
- 09/03/2026 - 27/03/2026 – trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM
Schedule for trading on CFD on the Japanese index JP225Cash
- 09/03/2026 - 27/03/2026 – trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:55 PM
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks*
- 09/03/2026 - 27/03/2026 – trading session (server time): 3:31 PM - 10:00 PM
Important notice: On 13, 20, and 27 March 2026, trading all instruments in all platforms will be closed at 11:00 PM server time. In addition, from 09 to 27 March 2026, the bank rollover time will be from 10:00 PM to 12:30 AM server time. Consequently, this might lead to short-term interruptions in quoting and the significant widening of spreads.
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on US stocks and ETFs
- 09/03/2026 - 27/03/2026 – trading session (server time): 3:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks and ETFs
- 09/03/2026 - 27/03/2026 – trading session (server time): 3:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Schedule for trading on CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)
- 09/03/2026 - 27/03/2026 – trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM
Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR)
- 09/03/2026 - 27/03/2026 – trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:55 PM
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices
- 09/03/2026 - 27/03/2026 – trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM
Important notice: On 13, 20, and 27 March 2026, trading all instruments in all platforms will be closed at 11:00 PM server time. In addition, from 09 to 27 March 2026, the bank rollover time will be from 10:00 PM to 12:30 AM server time. Consequently, this might lead to short-term interruptions in quoting and the significant widening of spreads.
* – available on MT5 only.
Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.
Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team