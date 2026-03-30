RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (the Easter holidays)

Dear Clients and Partners,
Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.
Holiday: the Easter holidays
Dates: 03/04/2026 – 07/04/2026
This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on German index (DE40Cash)
- 03/04/2026 – no trading
- 06/04/2026 – no trading
- 07/04/2026 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and CFD on the Japanese index JP225Cash
- 03/04/2026 – no trading
- 06/04/2026 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR) and CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)
- 03/04/2026 – no trading
- 06/04/2026 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks*
- 03/04/2026 – no trading
- 06/04/2026 – trading as usual
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on US stocks, ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs
- 03/04/2026 – no trading
- 06/04/2026 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30, US500, NAS100) and the Japanese index J225
- 03/04/2026 – no trading
- 06/04/2026 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFD on EU Indices (GER40, UK100, FRA40, SPA35) and the Australian index AUS200
- 03/04/2026 – no trading
- 06/04/2026 – no trading
- 07/04/2026 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on EU Stocks
- 03/04/2026 – no trading
- 06/04/2026 – no trading
- 07/04/2026 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR) and CFDs on Oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)
- 03/04/2026 – no trading
- 06/04/2026 – trading as usual
* – available on MT5 only.
Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.
Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team