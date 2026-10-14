RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (the return to Standard Time in Europe and the US)

Dear Clients and Partners,

Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.

Reason: the return to Standard Time in Europe and the US

Dates: 25/10/2026 – 02/11/2026

This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.

Also, please note that from 26 October to 30 October 2026, the bank rollover time will be from 10:45 PM to 11:15 PM server time. This might lead to short-term interruptions in quoting and a significant widening of spreads.

On 30 October 2026, trading on all currency pairs will be closed at 11:00 PM (server time)

Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks *

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, NAS100)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)

* – available on MT5 only.

Sincerely,

The RoboForex Team