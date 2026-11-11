RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (Thanksgiving Day in the US)

Dear Clients and Partners,
Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.
Holiday: Thanksgiving Day in the US
Dates: 26/11/2026 – 27/11/2026
This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and CFD on the Japanese index (JP225Cash)
- 26/11/2026 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time
- 27/11/2026 – trading stops at 8:15 PM server time
Schedule for trading on CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)
- 26/11/2026 – trading stops at 8:15 PM server time
- 27/11/2026 – trading stops at 9:30 PM server time
Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR)
- 26/11/2026 – trading stops at 9:30 PM server time
- 27/11/2026 – trading stops at 9:45 PM server time
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks*
- 26/11/2026 – no trading
- 27/11/2026 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on US stocks, ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs
- 26/11/2026 – no trading
- 27/11/2026 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, NAS100)
- 26/11/2026 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time
- 27/11/2026 – trading stops at 8:15 PM server time
Schedule for trading on CFDs on Oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)
- 26/11/2026 – trading stops at 8:15 PM server time
- 27/11/2026 – trading stops at 9:30 PM server time
Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR)
- 26/11/2026 – trading stops at 9:30 PM server time
- 27/11/2026 – trading stops at 9:45 PM server time
* – available on MT5 only.
Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.
Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team