RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (Thanksgiving Day in the US)

Dear Clients and Partners,

Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.

Holiday: Thanksgiving Day in the US

Dates: 26/11/2026 – 27/11/2026

This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and CFD on the Japanese index (JP225Cash)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks *

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks, ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, NAS100)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR)

* – available on MT5 only.

Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.

Sincerely,

The RoboForex Team