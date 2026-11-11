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RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (Thanksgiving Day in the US)

11.11.2026 / 12:00

Dear Clients and Partners,

Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.

Holiday: Thanksgiving Day in the US
Dates: 26/11/2026 – 27/11/2026

This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and CFD on the Japanese index (JP225Cash)

  • 26/11/2026 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time
  • 27/11/2026 – trading stops at 8:15 PM server time

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)

  • 26/11/2026 – trading stops at 8:15 PM server time
  • 27/11/2026 – trading stops at 9:30 PM server time

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR)

  • 26/11/2026 – trading stops at 9:30 PM server time
  • 27/11/2026 – trading stops at 9:45 PM server time

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks*

  • 26/11/2026 – no trading
  • 27/11/2026 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks, ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

  • 26/11/2026 – no trading
  • 27/11/2026 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, NAS100)

  • 26/11/2026 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time
  • 27/11/2026 – trading stops at 8:15 PM server time

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)

  • 26/11/2026 – trading stops at 8:15 PM server time
  • 27/11/2026 – trading stops at 9:30 PM server time

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR)

  • 26/11/2026 – trading stops at 9:30 PM server time
  • 27/11/2026 – trading stops at 9:45 PM server time

* – available on MT5 only.

Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.

Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team

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