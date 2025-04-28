CopyFX Partner Program Now Available on MT5 Accounts

Dear Partners and Clients,

We are pleased to announce an update – the CopyFX partner program is now fully available on MetaTrader 5!

Previously exclusive to MetaTrader 4 accounts, the CopyFX partner program has expanded its reach, offering traders, investors, and partners the flexibility to choose the platform that best suits their strategies and preferences.

This update opens up new possibilities:

Traders can now set their partnership conditions directly on MT5. As a trader, you can set your partnership settings in My copying conditions

Partners can explore the Traders rating to find and connect with traders offering partnership programs. As a partner, you can find traders who participate in a partnership program in the Traders rating

At CopyFX, we are committed to creating a flexible and rewarding environment for all users. Expanding to MT5 is another significant step in that direction.

Experience CopyFX on MT5 today and take your trading and partnership potential to the next level!

Sincerely,

The RoboForex Team